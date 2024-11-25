 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

DC advises youth to join govt. services clearing competitive exams

Published - November 25, 2024 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shila Nag inaugurating the 30-day KAS exam coaching camp, at the KSOU in Mysuru on Monday.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shila Nag inaugurating the 30-day KAS exam coaching camp, at the KSOU in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag on Monday advised the youth to take up civil services examination after their graduation since the younger generations must get into government services, taking up jobs that come their way after clearing the exams.

Speaking after inaugurating a 30-day KAS examination coaching camp, organised at the Karnataka State Open University here, she also advised the candidates appearing for the examinations to focus on the preparation, without getting anxious about the examination. “Make it a point to read newspapers daily and manage time while preparing for the exams,” she suggested.

Ms. Nag said not everyone will get the opportunity to be in public service. Only those who work really hard will get the chance, she opined.

She advised the youth not to get demotivated or disheartened over not getting success in the first attempt at their exam. They discontinue their efforts to achieve their dream after failing one examination. Nothing will happen if one does not clear the examination in their first attempt. However, that does not mean one should take five years to crack the examination. Your self-confidence will not be decided based on the examination, she said.

The deputy commissioner advised the candidates to first understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraj said self-confidence is key for success in examinations, and advised the candidates for developing the passion for achieving the goal they have dreamt.

He said government officials will have pressure. One should learn to overcome pressure and work. “Learn to work for the good of the society after coming to government services.”

Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, who also spoke, advised the candidates to work hard to achieve success in life.

Registrar K.B. Praveena, Coordinator of Competitive Examination Coaching Centre Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, and others were present.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.