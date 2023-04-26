HamberMenu
D.B. Inamdar buried in Neginal with state honours

April 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Siddaramaiah paying his last respects to D.B. Inamdar in Neginal village of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah paying his last respects to D.B. Inamdar in Neginal village of Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The final rites of the former Minister D.B. Inamdar were carried out with state honours in Neginal village of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Prabhavati Fakirpur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Nayak and other officials represented the State.

The mortal remains were buried in a corner of the family farm in the village.

BJP leader Prabhakar Kore and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and others attended the funeral.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met members of the Inamdar family on Tuesday. He had cancelled his roadshow in Kittur scheduled on Tuesday evening.

BJP candidate Mahantesh Dodagoudar announced that he was suspending his campaign in Kittur for two days as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

