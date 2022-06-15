Day’s TPR crosses 3%; 594 new cases in Karnataka

Special Correspondent June 15, 2022 00:32 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday saw 594 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,57,343. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 3.14% and the weekly TPR touched 2.28%. Of the new cases, 582 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,066. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 400 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,13,353. Active cases touched 3,882.

As many as 18,883 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 11,750 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,66,39,421.