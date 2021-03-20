Day’s proceedings in Council a washout

Bengaluru

JD(S) members stick to demand for a House committee probe into nursing college issue

Proceedings in the Legislative Council got washed out on Friday over alleged corruption in approving new nursing and allied health sciences colleges in the State, with Janata Dal (Secular) members remaining adamant over their demand for a House committee probe, which was again rejected by the government that offered a probe by officials or technical experts. Thursday’s afternoon session too was disrupted over the issue.

Soon after the House met in the morning, JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda, who spearheaded the attack on the government with his party colleague K.T. Srikante Gowda on Thursday, said, “Money has changed hands at the RGUHS for approval and money changed hands at the government level too. I will resign from the House membership even if 50% of the approved colleges have good infrastructure,” plunging the Council into a din

The JD(S) members, with tacit support of the Congress, have been cornering the ruling BJP since Thursday evening over the approval to nursing and allied health science colleges in the State, and demanding a House committee probe. Interestingly, the issue was raised in the House by BJP member N. Ravi Kumar, who is also a RGUHS senate member. According to the data given by Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, a total of 101 applications had been received for opening new nursing colleges and 70 applications for allied health sciences colleges. While the RGUHS gave approval to 60 nursing and 52 allied health sciences colleges, a high-powered committee further reduced it to 47 and 45, respectively.

Mr. Srikante Gowda suggested that the government could have its choice of nominees on the House committee.

‘Show loopholes’

Responding to the allegations, the Minister said, “You should show loopholes. Where is the corruption? Where has the government failed? Nobody asked for a House committee when approval to start more than 300 nursing colleges was given at one go in 2002. “Further, he said, “the high-powered committee has reduced the number of approvals from what was sent to the government by the RGUHS. A series of guidelines have been put in place. In fact, institutions run by half a dozen members of the legislature are in the approved list.”

Stating that the government had not taken it as a matter of prestige, Dr. Sudhakar reiterated, “We are willing for an inquiry by subject experts and doctors of eminence. We will set up a three-member committee and let them it within three to six months. We can close those institutions that do not adhere to standards.”

In response, Mr. Marithibbe Gowda retorted, “Guidelines were brought in to make money. The high-powered committee went only by records not by physical verification. It rejected 15 applications.”

The government, he alleged, did not have faith in the House committee. “If you believe in transparency, you should respect the House committee.”

Backdoor negotiations between the sparring members, mediated by Chairman Basavaraj Horatti thrice over the last two days, also failed to break the ice. Congress leaders, who have refused to engage with six Ministers, including Dr. Sudhakar, who have approached the court in the CD issue, urged the chair to consider the JD(S) demand as the party members remained in the well of the House disrupting the proceedings.

Meanwhile, a suggestion by Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil to put the matter to vote was not agreed upon by Mr. Horatti, who said the division of vote was not possible under rules. While he adjourned the House once to bring the sparring members together, his decision to move to question hour resulted in ruckus with members exchanging barbs. Finally, he adjourned the business till Monday.