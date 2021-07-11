Days after drama involving MP, quarry unit shut down in Srirangapatna

Within days after Sumalatha, MP, was prevented from reaching a quarry unit in Srirangapatna taluk, officials on Saturday conducted a raid and ordered its closure.

Last week, Ms. Sumalatha conducted a spot visit to a few quarry units on the grounds that illegal mining and quarrying of stones was rampant in Mandya. When she was on her way to visit Channanakere in Srirangapatna taluk, there were attempts to thwart the movement of her convoy that comprised senior officials of the district administration, including the Mandya Deputy Commissioner and police officers.

The road leading to the quarry unit was blocked and debris was dumped to block the road, which irked the MP. On Saturday, officials raided the quarry unit and shut down operations. During the course of Ms. Sumalatha’s interaction with the local villagers, they had remarked that all quarrying in the region was illegal and no action had been taken despite their complaining to the authorities.