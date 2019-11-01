Karnataka

Daylong Yakshagana event on Nov. 3

Ranga Mitraru will host a day-long Yakshagana programme to mark the decennial celebrations of the organisation on the outer premises of the Gymkhana Club here on November 3.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, forum member K. Sudhakara Shetty said that Ranga Mitraru was a forum set up to promote Yakshagana and support artists.

The forum is also striving to popularise the culture, cuisine and traditions of Dakshina Kannada district in this part of the State.

Mr. Shetty said different Yakshagana episodes will be staged on this occasion.

The performance will begin with ‘Yaksha Geeta Nrutya Sambhrama’ at 10.30 a.m. It will be followed by another episode ‘Yaksha Roopaka Sambhrama’ at 12.30 p.m.

During the post lunch session three more performances including Gadayudha (1.10 p.m.), Yaksha Shringara Sambhrama (3.05 p.m.) and Draupadi Pratapa (6 p.m.) will be staged. Nearly 108 Yakshagana artists of Tenku Thittu and Badagu Thittu (Southern and northern schools) will perform on this occasion.

Besides, 10 senior artists five each from Tenku Thittu and Badagu Thittu will be felicitated on this occasion.

