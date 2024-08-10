GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering bags Best Performing College Award

Published - August 10, 2024 10:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru, has bagged the Best Performing College Award at the annual State Level Poster Presentation and Exhibition of Projects during the 47th Series of Student Project Programme organised by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The jury committee consisting of senior scientists from premier institutes of higher education and research, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the National Aeronautical Laboratory (NAL), took into consideration several parameters such as the number of projects submitted by the different colleges and institutes of higher studies, the quality of the projects, presentation and other factors before finalising the selection of the Best Performing College Award being presented to one college in the State every year.

Regional director of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi Basavaraj Gadgay and other dignitaries, including secretary of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, senior faculty of IISc and secretary of KSCST Ashok M. Raichur, executive secretary U.T. Vijay, vice-chancellor of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidve, registrar S.G. Dollegoudar and other dignitaries joined hands to congratulate Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering for bagging the prestigious award.

The dignitaries also gave away 48 best projects presented by the students of different colleges in the State which included 25 Best Poster Presentation Projects and 23 Best Exhibition Projects to students.

Out of the total 354 projects selected for the 47th series SPP Annual State Level Poster Presentation and Project Exhibition, 210 projects were exhibited in the exhibition by 142 colleges from different parts of Karnataka and 350 students who prepared these projects along with their mentor teachers showcased these projects to the juries.

Prof. Gadgay, in his address, appealed to KSCST to organise such a State-level science exhibition at least once in two years in the Kalyana Karnataka region to motivate science and engineering students of the region.

Prof. Bidve presided over the event, while Nagbasavanna Gurugol proposed a vote of thanks. Mr. Deshmukh, Sharnbasva University registrar S.G. Dollegoudar, director V.D. Mytri, dean Lakshmi Patil Maka, registrar (evaluation) S.H. Honnalli, finance officer Kiran Maka and others were present.

