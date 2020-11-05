Dayaghan Dharwadkar takes charge as KUDA chairman

KALABURAGI

05 November 2020 19:34 IST

Dayaghan Prahladrao Dharwadkar on Thursday assumed charge as the chairperson of the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority(KUDA).

Though several names were doing the rounds for a couple of months now for the plum post, speculations over the KUDA chairman’s appointment finally ended after a government notification came on Wednesday. Undersecretary, Department of Urban Development C.S. Shivakumarswamy has in the notification announced the appointment of Mr. Dharwadkar to the post for a period of three years or till further orders.

Mr. Dharwadkar earlier served as chairman of the Gulbarga Development Authority between 2008 and 2010 when B.S. Yediyurappa was serving as Chief Minister. He also served as BJP city unit president between 1996 and 1999 and was the BJP district general secretary for two terms — 2000 to 2003 and 2015 to 2018.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, Mr. Dharwadkar said that he has good experience in urban development as he had served in the office earlier. He expressed his commitment to ensuring the overall development of the city. “The KUDA will develop the wholesale vegetable market located at M.S.K. Mill (popularly known as Kanni Market). We have identified land and will construct shops for vegetable vendors,” he added.

“I am indebted to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and [the local] MLA for recognising me and giving me a big responsibility,” he said and acknowledged the efforts made by [MLA] Dattatreya Patil Revoor for suggesting his name for the post.