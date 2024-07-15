Day one of monsoon session sees Valmiki corpn. scam resonating both inside and outside legislature

The alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. echoed in the Legislative Assembly as well as in the Legislative Council on the first day of the monsoon session, and the BJP also held a protest outside the legislature.

In the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok pointed fingers at the Finance Department, which comes under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for failing to prevent irregularities in the corporation and demanded a CBI probe.

He argued that it could have been prevented if the department had taken steps to strictly implement the protocols in the corporation.

‘Organised network’

“The irregularities involve an organised network that includes politicians, officials, bank employees and others. The funds meant for the welfare of the oppressed and poor ST communities has been siphoned off for spending on the Lok Sabha polls,” he charged and added that it had been siphoned off to “hundreds of liquor shops and jewellery stores in the neighbouring Telangana”.

Arguing for a CBI probe, he alleged that the call records of officials allegedly involved in the scam had shown that they were hopeful of wriggling out of the mess if the State police probed the issue.

In the Council, while members were barred from naming anyone during the adjournment motion moved to discuss the irregularities, indirect references to the top government functionaries by BJP member C.T. Ravi were objected to by Congress members. The House witnessed din for most part of the discussion that was initiated by Mr. Ravi as he provoked the ruling benches.

Oblique references

“The kingpin is the business partner of a former Minister. The kingpin had access to the kitchen in the residence of No. 1 in the government. He also flew in a private aircraft along with No. 2 in the government. The then Minister gave oral instructions at a hotel in Bengaluru,” Mr. Ravi insinuated, even as he was interrupted by ruling party members. The BJP member said that money had reached bars and jewellery stores, besides a legislator using the proceeds to buy several properties in the name of his mother, wife, and daughter.

Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Priyank Kharge took objection and accused Mr. Ravi of making politically motivated statements while Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the government had acted immediately on the allegation by forming a SIT and taking the Minister’s resignation.

‘Probe is on’

Earlier, the ruling party opposed allowing the adjournment motion as the issue was being investigated currently. “The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CID is probing the case while the CBI has been requested by the Union Bank of India to investigate. The Enforcement Directorate has taken up a suo motu complaint. At this juncture, it is not appropriate to discuss the issue. The rules also do not permit such a discussion,” said Dr. Parameshwara.

When Chairman Basavaraj Horatti reserved his ruling till Tuesday, BJP and Janata Dal (S) members trooped into the Well forcing an adjournment. When the House re-assembled, the Chair allowed the motion to be taken up on the condition that no names should be taken during the discussion.

