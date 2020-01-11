It was a day of protests in Mysuru on Friday with civil society groups and stakeholders’ associations demonstrating for demands that ranged from increased pension to amelioration of the conditions of primitive forest-dwelling tribals.

The Coordination of Bank Pensioners’ and Retirees’ Organisations demanded periodical enhancement of their pensions and cited a Supreme Court ruling in this regard. It said the SC has categorically held in its judgements that periodical wage revision invariably entails periodic updating of pension.

The retired employees said all bank pensioners — including SBI pensioners — were entitled to pension updation as given to RBI pensioners. “Despite there being a pre-existing provision in Banks Pension Regulation, its implementation to update our pension has been arbitrarily denied,” said the ex-employees.

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) drew attention to the plight of primitive tribal communities living on the forest fringes. The activists said the tribal communities have been denied their monthly quota of foodgrain under the PDS for the last four months owing to delay in tendering process. The SUCI said this has affected the tribal community as they are also without work in Kodagu or Kerala owing to two consecutive years of floods in those regions. They urged the authorities to restore the distribution of foodgrain to the tribals through PDS immediately.

The Karnataka Dalit Welfare Trust staged a demonstration in front of the DC’s office alleging an increase in atrocities against the community besides insults to the Constitution. They demanded the resignation of all Dalit elected representatives from their respective posts as a mark of protest and to bring pressure on the government to take measures to stop the alleged atrocities. The accused the representatives of failing to raise their voice against policies like CAA, NRC, etc., that went against the Constitution.

Similarly, a group of site aspirants who had invested hard-earned money in a private housing society, staged a demonstration against the delay in allotment of sites. The aspirants alleged that the society management had collected nearly ₹80 crore from them and had cheated all of them by failing to allot a single site. They wanted legal proceedings to be initiated against them.