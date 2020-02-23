Day of high drama near Moorusavir Mutt

HUBBALLI

23 February 2020 19:52 IST

Two seers come with followers and hold public meetings regarding succession row

High drama prevailed near the Moorusavir Mutt here on Sunday as two seers — Dingaleshwar Swami of Balehonnur Mutt and Mallikarjun Swami of Ghataprabha — arrived with their supporters and held public meetings in connection with the Moorisavir Mutt’s succession row.

Both seers have claimed that they are the legitimate claimants to head the mutt.

Dingaleshwar Swami took out a procession from Nehru Maidan grounds and held a public meeting in front of the main entrance of the mutt as he was denied permission to hold the meeting inside the mutt premises.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the gathering, he claimed that the current seer, Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, and 52 senior devotees selected him as successor to the Moorusavir Mutt in 2014.

Dingaleshwar Swami claimed that upon a request by the present seer, he had helped him sort out several issues and also helped him clear a debt of ₹1 crore.

Later, the seer put pressure on him to become his successor to the mutt, Dingaleshwar Swami further claimed.

He said he had wanted to release some documents which will support his claims at a meeting that was planned to be held in the presence of Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami at the mutt.

However, the meeting did not happen and he added that it was not appropriate to release such documents at a public meeting.

Challenging those making allegations against him, Dingaleshwar Swami said he would relinquish his claim if Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami pledges that he had not selected him as his sucessor. He also alleged that some politicians and seers are trying to prevent him from becoming the successor. The issue could be resolved soon if senior leaders like Jagadish Shettar and seers make up their minds, he said.

After the meeting, Dingaleshwar Swami entered the mutt and paid obeisance at the tombs of saints on the premises. Later, he told presspersons that he would give 45 days to resolve this issue.

Afterwards, Mallikarjun Swami also arrived with his supporters and said that he was pained by the developments. “Some elements are playing behind-the-screen tactics on the succession issue, even as the present seer still has good health and is capable of running the mutt. I was nominated as successor by the then mutt head Gangadhareshwara Swami in 1998. A case in this regard is pending in the court and let the court resolve the matter,” he added.