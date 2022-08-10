Day-long art exhibition on Aug. 11

August 10, 2022 20:10 IST

A day-long art exhibition showcasing a wide range of works of art including graphic prints, paintings, sculptures and photographs will be held at White Teak Coffee Roasters in Gokulam in the city on August 11.

Organised by ArtMuse, which is a platform for established and upcoming artists to showcase their works, the exhibition will be inaugurated by Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. “We cordially invite connoisseurs of art to attend the event that shall be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.”, said a statement.

