Day-long art exhibition on Aug. 11
A day-long art exhibition showcasing a wide range of works of art including graphic prints, paintings, sculptures and photographs will be held at White Teak Coffee Roasters in Gokulam in the city on August 11.
Organised by ArtMuse, which is a platform for established and upcoming artists to showcase their works, the exhibition will be inaugurated by Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. “We cordially invite connoisseurs of art to attend the event that shall be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.”, said a statement.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.