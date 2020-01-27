Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour in Hassan on Sunday. A colourful presentation of dance dramas, march past, and a demonstration on fire extinguishing marked the programme at the district stadium.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish hoisted the tricolour. He recalled the sacrifice of freedom fighters and contributions of B.R. Ambedkar in drafting the Indian Constitution. He also listed the development works and social security schemes being implemented in the district.

During the floods last year, 2,192 families lost their houses in the district. Among them, 184 were damaged about 75% and 975 were damaged from 25% to 75%. The government has approved compensation up to ₹5 lakhs in these cases. Similarly, 1,033 houses damaged between 15 to 25 % would get compensation of ₹25,000. The government had also taken up construction of 20 classrooms at a cost of ₹2.46 crore, he said.

The platoons of District Armed Reserve Police, civil police, Forest Department staff, home guards, NCC cadets and schoolchildren took part in the parade. The DC received the guard of honour. The march past was followed by a drill by Fire and Emergency Services personnel. The staff explained the techniques they employ in emergencies. Around 1,000 students from various schools performed.

The district administration felicitated officers chosen for Sarvothama awards and achievers in different fields. MLA Preetham Gowda, ZP president Shwetha Devaraj, SP Ram Nivas Sepat, ZP CEO B.A. Paramesh and other officers were present.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy stressed upon the need to spread awareness on the importance of native food habits. He was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition organised by the Horticulture Department as part of Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday. “We have to go back to following our practices. Exhibitions like these will help people understand native food habits,” he said.