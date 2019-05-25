Day after election results, Prajwal says he will quit; Deve Gowda says ‘no’

A day after getting elected to Parliament, JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna offered to resign to pave the way for his grandfather and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to contest in a byelection from Hassan seat. Mr. Gowda, who has represented Hassan five times, had left the seat for Mr. Prajwal this time.

However, Mr. Gowda is learnt to have advised him against any such move.

Mr. Prajwal told presspersons here on Friday that he was not in the mood for celebrations and even the party workers were disappointed over Mr. Gowda’s defeat in Tumakuru. “I thought about this for a long time yesterday and decided to resign so that he could contest from Hassan, and [so that] we could all work for his victory. This is my own decision and I don’t know how senior leaders of the party will take it,” he said.

He later met his grandfather in Bengaluru.

Speaking at Hassan earlier, he said that Mr. Gowda was the strength of the party. “He should represent us in Parliament to raise issues concerning farmers. I will talk to the leaders of our coalition partner and convince them also,” he said.

Mr. Prajwal, 28, won against former Minister A. Manju of the BJP by a margin of 1,41,324 in his first election. This victory, the only one for the JD(S), is attributed to his father and Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna, who won the confidence of the coalition partner, the Congress. Early on in the campaign, he met all senior Congress leaders and sought their support. His gesture helped finally to organise joint campaign meetings in all Assembly constituencies, say observers. This is in stark contrast to other constituencies where the coalition failed to result in vote transfer.

However, the party’s defeats in Tumakuru and Mandya have left the cadre in no mood for celebrations. Bhavani Revanna, Mr. Prajwal’s mother and a zilla panchayat member, told the media soon after the counting of votes that there would be no celebrations as Mr. Gowda had suffered defeat.

A section of the party attributes the former PM’s loss to his family. A staunch JD(S) supporter said, “If he had contested from Hassan, he would have won comfortably. He should not have made this mistake.” Another worker said that the family’s wish to bring the younger generation into electoral politics had forced Mr. Gowda into defeat.