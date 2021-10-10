Dawn-to-dusk cultural events held on palace premises

Artistes performing at the cultural programme in Mysuru on Sunday.

10 October 2021 22:29 IST

The programmes began at 6 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m.

A slew of artistes performed at the dawn-to-dusk cultural programmes held on the Mysuru palace premises as part of Dasara on Sunday.

The event commenced at 6 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. Fifteen troupes entailing scores of artistes had rendered performances ranging from classical dance to music, vocal and instrumental. The programme commenced with Udayaraga which saw Nadaswara performed by 108 artistes.

Artistes from the Mysuru-based Ragalaya Sangeetha Balaga rendered compositions of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar followed by a special programme, Bala Pratibhostsava, identifying talent among children. There was Bharatanatyam by Shreya Prahalad Kulkarni from Bagalkot followed by Sugama Sangeetha by Deepika Srikanth and team from Shivamogga. Other performances included Bhavageethe, rendering of devotional songs, Bharatanatyam by members of Natanam Charitable Trust, Bengaluru, dance feature by Darshini Manjunath and team, also from Bengaluru, Rangageethe, Carnatic classical concert by Srinath and party from Mysuru, Sugama Sangeetha with special focus on Nada Habba.

The evening cultural programmes commenced after the dawn-to-dusk event. Though cultural programmes during Dasara are held at multiple venues, it has been confined to the palace premises this year due to the pandemic. During pre-pandemic times, as many as 120 to 130 cultural events spread over 12 venues would take place over the 10-day festival.

The cultural programmes are also a tribute to the contribution of the Wadiyars of Mysore who were great patrons of art, culture and literature. There is a legacy of eminent artistes of national and international repute performing during Mysuru and this includes the veritable who’s who of the Carnatic and Hindustani genre of music, besides eminent classical dance artistes.

This time around, however, the organisers decided to encourage only local artistes or those from Karnataka given the pandemic situation.