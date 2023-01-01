Dawn of New year sees surge in footfall at temples in Mysuru

January 01, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Major temples in the city witnessed high footfall as the devouts began the new year with a visit to their favourite shrines on Sunday.

The Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple at Vijayanagar had a steady flow of devotees throughout the day and the temple was opened for darshan at 4 a.m. The temple has a tradition of distributing ladoos on the new year day since 1994 and had prepared more than 2 lakh ladoos for the occasion.

More than 60 experts were roped in to prepare the ladoos entailing the use of 75 quintals of groundnut floor, 200 quintals of sugar, 6000 litres of oil, 200 kg of cashew, 20 kg of dry grapes or raisins, 100 kg of badam, 500 kg of diamond sugar, 20 kg of pista, 50 kg cardamom or elaichi etc. who have worked since the third week of December to meet the new year deadline.

The road leading to Chamundi Hills was blocked due to unprecedented traffic and the temple by the tourists and the devotees to get a darshan of goddess Chamundeshwari. Vehicles were stranded midway and motorists had a tough time extricating themselves out of the traffic jam.

The authorities said the New Year coincided with the weekend holidays and hence, the footfall was high. Apart from devotees from Mysuru and surrounding regions who visit the temple, there were weekend and year-end tourists from different parts of the country adding to the rush.

The other major temples including Lakshmi Venkatramanaswamy temple at Ontikoppal and at Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram, Maruti temple at Gangotri Layout, Sriranganathaswamy temple at Srirangapatana, Male Mahadeshwaraswamy temple at MM Hills, Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud too witnessed high footfalls.

The rush is expected to continue in the Vaishnava temples on account of Vaikunta Ekadashi on Monday.