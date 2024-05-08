ADVERTISEMENT

Davangere records the highest-ever polling percentage of 76.98

Published - May 08, 2024 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In 2019, the constituency recorded 72.96% polling and this time’s is the highest polling percentage in all the elections held in the Lok Sabha constituency so far

The Hindu Bureau

Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency has recorded the highest-ever polling of 76.98% in the elections held on Tuesday.

This is the highest polling percentage in all the elections held in the Lok Sabha Constituency so far. In 2019, the constituency recorded 72.96% polling.

In an official release, Davangere Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer M.V. Venkatesh has said that out of the 17,09,244 total voters in the constituency, 13,15,746 voters, including 6,67,742 male, 6,47,964 female and 40 of the third gender, cast their votes on Tuesday.

Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency comprises eight Assembly segments, Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davangere North, Davangere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri and Honnali where 1,946 polling stations were set up for facilitating people to exercise their franchise.

Of the eight Assembly segments, Mayakonda constituency recorded the highest polling of 82.96%, while Davangere South recorded the least polling of 70.12%.

As per the release, 1,53,824 voters (77.37%) in Jagalur Assembly segment, 1,68,638 voters in Harihar (79.40%), 1,72,547 voters (77.04%) in Harapanahalli, 1,78,230 voters (70.40%) in Davangere North, 1,54,967 voters (70.12%) in Davangere South, 1,61,846 voters (82.96%) in Mayakonda, 1,61,165 voters (79.05%) in Channagiri and 1,64,529 voters (81.88%) in Honnali constituencies exercised their franchise.

Counting of votes will take place on June 4 on Davangere University campus at Tolahunase, where the EVMs have been kept safely in the strongroom now.

