Davangere Police arrest man involved in poaching wild animals

February 11, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

Davangere Police arrested a 42-year-old man on the charge of killing wild animals in forest areas using home-made bombs.

Basavarajappa Doddettinahalli has been accused of poaching wild animals using home-made bombs.

He used to stuff dead chicken and other small animals with bombs. When wild animals picked them to eat them, the stuffed chicken will explode in their mouth, killing them.

He used to sell their parts later, the police said. As many as 60 home-made bombs have been recovered from him.

Another accused, 38-year-old Appu, is said to have escaped.