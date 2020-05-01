Davangere district sees six new cases in single day

The number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from Davangere district has shot up to 10 with six new cases being confirmed on a single day on Friday.

On Wednesday, a staff nurse (P-534) tested positive in the district and on Thursday an elderly man (P-556) tested positive. All the new cases on Friday are family members of the two patients.

The 34-year-old son and one-year-old grandson of the elderly man, his three daughter-in-laws aged 31, 26 and 28 have tested positive. The 16-year-old son of the staff nurse has also tested positive. Already, all the family members of both the patients had been quarantined in the designated hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration, which has tightened lockdown restrictions, is yet to ascertain the source of infection of P-534 and P-556 as both had no travel history. Reliable sources said that both patients were reportedly not divulging details of their activities.

Of the 10 cases reported in Davangere district, two have been discharged after treatment.

Three more cases

Three persons tested positive in Belagavi district on Friday.

The new cases include a 30-year-old woman, and two men who are 50 and 55 years old from Kudchi in Raibag taluk. They are all contacts of P-301. They are in the district designated hospital and are responding to treatment.

With these cases, the district reached 71 on Friday, with 61 active cases. Of the 71 cases, a 81-year-old woman has died, and 10 have been discharged from the hospital after they were cured.

Interestingly, 56 of the 71 cases (79%) are from two clusters – Hire Bagewadi and Kudchi. Hire Bagewadi has 35 cases while Kudchi has 22 cases. The rest are from Belagavi, Yallur, Sankeshwar, and Peeranwadi.

Of the total 5,118 samples collected in the district, 3,367 have tested negative.

Containment zones are expected to monitored even after May 3, after which trade and manufacturing activities are expected to open up.