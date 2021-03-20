Dattatreya Hosabale is new RSS general secretary

Bengaluru

Mr. Hosabale replaces Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who held the position since 2009.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on March 20, elected Dattatreya Hosabale as the next sarkaryavah (general secretary).

The decision was taken at RSS’ Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha, the annual conclave, which is behind held near Bengaluru this year.

Mr. Hosabale was serving as the organisation’s saha-sarkaryavah.

Hailing from Hosabale village in Soraba Taluk in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, Mr. Hosabale joined the RSS in 1968 and then the student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1972. He became a full-time worker of ABVP in 1978. He was the General Secretary of ABVP for 15 years.

Mr. Hosabale was active during the Emergency and served jail term of more than a year. He played an instrumental role in setting up the Youth Development Centre in Guwahati and World Organisation of Student and Youth (WOSY).

His elevation to the post was expected three years ago, but was delayed.