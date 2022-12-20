  1. EPaper
Dattatreya Hosabale among RSS leaders who have lunch with leprosy patients

December 20, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale and other senior RSS functionaries had lunch with the inmates of a rehabilitation centre for leprosy patients in Vijayapura on Monday.

He urged the people to live like brothers, forgetting all differences of caste, creed, race and gender.

“All of us should live by the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means all the world is one family. We should forget all differences and help each other,’‘ he said.

“Serving humanity should be our duty. Do we not serve the sick in our family? Similarly, we should serve the sick, destitute, deprived and poor in society,’‘ he said.

He inaugurated the daily feeding programme organised by Seva Bharati and Lokahita Trust at the centre located in the Mahatma Gandhi colony. He also distributed food to the inmates and spoke to them.

He recalled that social worker Venkatesh Gurunayak had started the centre in Vijayapura in 1980. He called upon youth to support such activities.

RSS leaders V. Nagaraj, N. Tippeswami, Raghavendra Kagawad, Narendra, Sridhar Nadiger, Chidambar Karmarkar, Satish Jigajinni, Baburao, Chandrashekar Gokak, Shankar Gumaste and others were present.

