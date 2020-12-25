Datta upset over JD(S) extending support to land reforms Bill

Hassan

Party has to become stronger ideologically, he says

Former MLA and JD(S) leader Y.S.V. Datta has expressed disappointment over the party supporting BJP in passing the Bill amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, he said he was opposed to the three Bills on land reforms, APMC Act and cow slaughter. “I’m disappointed with the party’s support to the BJP in the passage of the Bill related to land reforms Act,” he said.

The JD(S) has been identified as a farmers’ party in rural areas. It has to strengthen its base and become stronger ideologically, he argued. “After extending its support to the farmers’ protest in Delhi, the party should not have supported the controversial Bill in the Legislative Council. The party would lose the confidence of the people by doing so,” he said.

Reacting to a question, he ruled out the possibility of the JD(S)’ merger with the BJP.

“Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has clarified that there was no question of merger with the BJP. The ideology of the JD(S) does not match with that of the BJP. Mr. Kumaraswamy will not go against the wish of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda,” he asserted and also added that he would oppose if his party ever decided to align with the BJP.

On Kannada varsity

Mr. Datta also criticised the BJP for not providing funds to Kannada University, Hampi. “The government has released grants for Sanskrit University. But, in the case of Kannada University, it has cut funds, affecting research activities. The government should wake up before the issue gives birth to another Gokak movement in the State,” he said.