Datta returns to JD(S), C.M. Dhananjay in a limbo

Earlier, Dhananjay was declared JD(S) candidate for Kadur. Now the situation is not clear

April 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former legislator Y.S.V. Datta’s return to the JD(S) has left C.M. Dhananjay in a limbo. Dhananjay had previously been declared the JD(S) candidate for Kadur.However, on Thursday, former Minister H.D. Revanna announced that Mr. Datta would contest for the seat on the JD(S) ticket.

Speaking to press persons, on Thursday, Mr. Dhananjay said the party had declared him the candidate. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy too addressed a public meeting in Kadur and campaigned for him a couple of days ago. “Now suddenly, Mr. Revanna has declared Mr. Datta as the party candidate. I was not consulted before this announcement”, he said.

Mr. Dhananjay maintained that he was still the official candidate of the party and that Mr. Kumaraswamy would take the final call.

Mr. Datta met JD(S) national president H.D.Deve Gowda on Wednesday, after he was denied the Congress ticket. He is all set to file the nomination papers as JD(S) candidate on April 18. According to Mr. Revanna, Mr. Deve Gowda would be present in Kadur on the occasion.

