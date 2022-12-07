Datta Peetha: second phase of struggle soon, says C.T. Ravi

December 07, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA C.T. Ravi has said the second phase of the struggle to separate Bababudan dargah from the Datta Peetha will be taken up soon.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, Mr.Ravi, who is also BJP national general secretary, said the long struggle had succeeded with the appointment of Hindu priests for the shrine. At present they had been appointed on a temporary basis. Later they would be appointed permanently.

“We have records to show that Bababudan Dargah and Datta Peetha are in different locations. With an eye on land associated with the peetha, two different structures were shown as one. We will fight this issue”, he said.

As part of the Datta Mala Abhiyana, Mr. Ravi took part in a symbolic Bhikshatana programme on the day. The Hindutva activists took out a procession – Shobha Yatre – in Chikkamagaluru on the day.

Datta Jayanti will be held at the cave shrine atop Bababudangiri on Thursday. Hundreds of Datta devotees from different parts of the district and neighbouring districts are expected to take part in the event. The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the day.

