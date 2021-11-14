Datta Mala programme held

Hassan

More than 300 Srirama Sene workers took part in the valedictory of Datta Mala Abhiyana at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudangiri near Chikakmagaluru on Sunday. Devotees from different parts of the State participated in the religious programmes held as part of the Datta Mala Abhiyana.

The devotees had darshana of Datta Paduka and offered prayers in the shrine. They also conducted homa on the premises. Srirama Sene president Pramod Mutalik and others participated in the event. The leaders of the organisation demanded that the place be declared a Hindu place of worship.

Chikkamagaluru district administration had deployed policemen to avoid any untoward incident. The entry of visitors to the hill station had been prohibited due to the event.

Earlier in the day, Pramod Mutalik, speaking to presspersons demanded that the State Government arrest people who allegedly attacked the bus carrying Srirama Sene activists at Kolara. The activists were on the way to Chikkamagaluru to take part in Datta Mala Abhiyana.

Mutalik said the police should arrest the accused immediately. The organization would not tolerate such acts of violence on its activists, he added.