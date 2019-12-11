Karnataka

Datta Jayanti: VHP members take out Shobha Yatre

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists during the procession in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists during the procession in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Procession began at Kamadhenu Ganapati Temple and covered city

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat took out a procession – Shobha Yatre – as part of the three-day Datta Jayanti, in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

Hundreds of devotees took part in the procession which began at Kamadhenu Ganapati Temple and covered the main streets of the city.

The devotees carried saffron flags along the march and raised slogans praising Datta.

Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi and leaders of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal participated in the procession.

Police deployed

The district administration had deployed policemen across the city to avoid any untoward incident.

On Thursday, the final day of the event, hundreds of devotees will be visiting Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudangiri hills.

The police have set up check-posts across the district to keep a vigil on those visit the district to take part in the event.

