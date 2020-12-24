Datta Jayanti: DC issues instructions to devotees

Celebrations to begin from Dec. 27

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam has issued a notification listing a set of instructions for devotees participating in the Datta Jayanti celebrations to be held for three days from December 27.

In the notification issued on Wednesday, Mr. Gautam said the organisers have to take prior permission from the police officers concerned. Conducting any event without prior permission had been prohibited. Participants will not be allowed to carry any weapon during the event. Nobody will be allowed to damage public property or hold a protest or burn effigies. It will be the responsibility of the organisers to ensure the public are not disturbed during the event, the officer said.

Devotees will have to follow the path designated to have darshana of paduka at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudangiri. The organisers should ensure all participants maintain discipline.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal activists are expected to take part in huge numbers in the three-day event. On the first day, women will hold Anasuya Jayanti and take out Sankeertana Yatre in Chikkamagaluru. On the second day, the participants will hold a procession – Shobha Yatre – in the town. The event will culminate with the Datta Jayanti programme atop Bababudangiri.

Paduka darshana

The district administration has allowed devotees to have Datta Paduka darshana at the shrine between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the three days. The administration will make arrangements for drinking water, healthcare, and toilets atop the hills.