Karnataka

Datta Jayanti: curbs on devotees

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has said the devotees taking part in Datta Jayanti to be held from December 17 to 19 should follow the COVID-19 protocol. He chaired a meeting on the preparations for the event in Chikkamagaluru on Monday

In view of guidelines issued by the State Government, the DC said, the devotees had to wear facemasks and maintain social distance during the event. Those visiting the Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy dargah should have the certificate of a double dose of vaccination for COVID-19. Tourists would not be allowed to visit the place during the event

The DC instructed the PWD officials to fill up potholes on the road to the hill station. A temporary health centre would be established and staff would be deployed at the place. The administration would ensure the drinking water supply at the place, he said.


