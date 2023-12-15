Datta Jayanti: Chikkamagaluru DC says all rituals held last year will be continued this year too

December 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has said all the rituals held as part of Datta Jayanthi celebrations atop Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Darga last year will be continued this year too.

A homa will be held in front of the cave shrine on the final day of the celebrations without violating the court orders, the DC said in a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

The Datta Jayanti celebrations will be held from December 24 to 26. The Muzrai Department instructed the district administration to conduct the celebrations under the supervision of the management committee in 2022. “The events will be held this year as well, under the supervision of the committee. The district administration will extend cooperation to the committee for the event,” she said.

Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe said the administration had made suitable arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. “As many as 26 check-posts have been set up at the district entry points to keep a vigil. Police officers and Revenue Department officials will be deployed to the check-posts. CCTV cameras have been installed at the check-posts”, he said.

The administration has announced traffic restrictions in the city in view of Datta Jayanti celebrations. Hundreds of devotees from different places, including workers of Bajrang Dal and Sangha Parivar, are expected to participate in the events.

As part of the event, Sankeertanaya Yatre to mark Anasuya Janthi will be held on December 24, followed by Shobha Yatre the next day, December 25. The processions would cover Indira Gandhi Road, R.G. Road, Basavanahalli Road, M.G. Road and reach Azad Park. On the third day, the devotees will visit the shrine atop Bababudan Giri.

The district administration has imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles on these roads.

