Datta Jayanti: Chikkamagaluru DC orders for closure of shops, instructs officers to take police opinion before allowing display of posters, bunting, banners

December 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments on major roads in the city on December 26, the final day of Datta Jayanti celebrations.

The district administration, in a communiqué to the media on Wednesday, said that the Deputy Commissioner issued such an order to avoid any untoward incidents on the day when 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected to take part in the event. Datta devotees wearing Datta Mala, workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, seers, politicians and leaders of several pro-Hindu organisations are expected to reach the city and proceed to Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudan Giri on the day.

The devotees, those who come from other places, park their vehicles on M.G. Road, I.G. Road, R.G. Road, and neighbouring roads, and reach the hill stations. Many religious places are located on and around these roads. Earlier there were incidents of assault and attacks on houses in the locality during the event. As there were chances of repeating such incidents this time, the district administration took the decision to close the commercial establishments between 4 a.m. and midnight on December 26.

The order applies to those establishments between Mugtihalli and KSRTC Bus Stand on K.M. road, from KSRTC Bus Stand to Ramanahalli (I.G. road and R.G. road), from Srinagar Circle to AIT Cirlce (K.M. road), from KEB Idgah to Hanumanthappa circle (Basavanahalli road), those shops at Aldur Town and those located between Handi and Vastare, the order said. However, the vegetarian hotels on I.G. road and R.G. road are allowed to function.

Police Opinion

The DC Meena Nagaraj has also instructed the tahsildars, commissioners, and chief officers of urban local bodies and panchayat development officers to take the opinion of local police officials before allowing any posters, bunting, and banners ahead of Datta Jayanti celebrations to be held between December 24 and 26.

The DC has sent this direction to the officers, as posters, bunting, and banners with objectionable content could ignite clashes in the communally sensitive areas. The DC told the officers to ensure all old publicity materials were removed immediately. Besides that, the DC said the officers should instruct the volunteers of organisations, who seek permission to put up publicity material to remove them immediately after the event.