Datta holds talks with Deve Gowda

The former legislator, who joined Congress recently, didn’t get the party ticket for the polls

April 12, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Y.S.V. Datta

Y.S.V. Datta | Photo Credit: file photo

Amid speculation over his return to Janata Dal (S), former MLA for Kadur Y.S.V. Datta, who was denied Congress ticket, on Wednesday met Janata Dal (S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda here to discuss the possibility of contesting the Assembly polls on the JD (S) ticket.

C.M. Dhananjaya has already been named as the JD(S) candidate from Kadur.

Sources confirmed the meeting between the two leaders, but refused to divulge the outcome. Mr. Datta, a one time MLC and MLA, had left JD (S) last year to join the Congress over differences with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Though he had announced that he would contest as an Independent, speculation was rife that he could re-join the JD (S) with former Minister H.D. Revanna intervening in the matter. The opinion of Bhoje Gowda, MLC, could also matter in Mr. Datta’s future in the JD (S), the sources said.

Party sources said that Mr. Revanna, who has been seeking ticket to his wife Bhavani from Hassan constituency, was keen on Mr. Datta’s return to ensure support to his son Prajwal Revanna, MP for Hassan.

Kadur constituency in Chikkamagaluru district falls under Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, and Mr. Datta’s support could help Mr. Prajwal in the general elections in 2024, the sources pointed out. The re-entry of Mr. Datta could be a ground to untie the knot for the Hassan ticket distribution imbroglio, the sources added.

Second list on April 15

Meanwhile, the JD (S), which had been waiting for the BJP and Congress to announce their lists of candidates, could announce its second list of around 50 candidates on April 15, the sources indicated.

“Many disappointed aspirants from BJP and Congress have been in touch with Mr. Kumaraswamy, and a decision would be taken after the candidates confirm their move,” the sources said, adding that the candidate for Hassan could be in the second list.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

