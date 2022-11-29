Date for scholarship application extended

November 29, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The last date for applying for the Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratisthan Medical Scholarship has been extended from November 30 to December 10.

In a media note here on Tuesday, pratisthan secretary Narendra Badasheshi said that any poor student who has been admitted to the first year of MBBS course in any medical college across the State under government quota is eligible for scholarship. Students who have pursued their primary education in Kannada medium will be given first priority. Each selected candidate will be provided a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 for the next 54 months.

Mr. Badasheshi appealed to interested students to download the application form from the official website of the pratisthan (www.psshankarpratistan.in) and submit the form, along with copies of PU and NEET certificates, either through the principals of their respective colleges or directly to Secretary, Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratisthan, No 1-11-21E, Khuba Flat, Kalaburagi 585102 before December 10, 2020. Candidates can also contact Ph: 9448813514 and 9480149723 for more details.