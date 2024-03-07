GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Date extended to apply online application for CET-2024

March 07, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has provided another opportunity for interested candidates to register and apply online for CET-2024 scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19. Candidates who have not registered or those who have not completed the online application or have not paid the fees, can register and apply online from 11 a.m. on March 12 to 11.59 p.m. on March 15 and pay the fees before 5.30 p.m. on March 16.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, said on Thursday that those who wish to become eligible for Engineering, Naturopathy and Yoga, Veterinary, B-Pharma, 2nd year B-Pharma and Pharma-D, Farm Science courses and B.Sc. (Nursing) and other professional courses should make use of the opportunity. This has been facilitated considering the pleas of students and parents, she added. Candidates seeking admission to Medical, Dental, Architecture, Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, B.P.T., B.Sc. Allied Health Sciences, BPO courses, should also mandatorily register themselves for CET-2024.

