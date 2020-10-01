Database on butterfly species at Nagarahole

Mysuru

01 October 2020 18:46 IST

Survey to be done as part of 66th Wildlife Week celebrations; quiz, AIR talks also planned

An exercise to identify the number of species of butterflies present at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve will be conducted as part of the 66th Wildlife Week celebrations.

Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, said this is the first such exerciseand will add to the database of the flora and fauna of the protected national park.

The exercise will be conducted from October 8 to 11 in association with College of Forests, Ponnampet, National Centre for Biological Science, Bengaluru, and Bangalore Butterfly Club. A similar exercise on preparing the checklist of butterflies was conducted at Kali Tiger Reserve last year, said Mr. Mahesh Kumar.

As part of the week-long celebrations, the authorities have planned a slew of events including talks on AIR on vultures, pangolin, mouse deer, four-horned antelope, otters and flying squirrels from 7.45 a.m. to 8 a.m daily from October 2 to 8, he added.

There will be painting contest for children, slogan writing contest, wildlife quiz etc., to mark the week.

A cycle jatha will be taken out on October 7 to create awareness on wildlife and it will commence from the Aranya Bhavan complex in Mysuru and the route will cover Srirampura, Jayapura, Handpost at H.D. Kote, and Antharsanthe and terminate at Dammanakatte.

The authorities will also conduct a survey of the flora and fauna of Nagarahole for a week from October 8 and revise the database.