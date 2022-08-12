Data entry operator commits violations for 4 years with fake number plate

ADVERTISEMENT

The Magadi Road traffic police caught a 29-year-old data entry operator who was riding his scooter with a fake number plate and violating traffic rules unabated for the last four years.

Due to his bad road behaviour, the police would slap fines against the owner of the bike whose number plate the accused was using. Though the owner Badriprasad paid a total sum of ₹11,000 towards fine for the violations he had not committed, he had also raised a complaint with the traffic management centre about the misuse of his registration number.

The cheating came to light when PSI Nanje Gowda and Constable Mahesh Kamble reached Cholurpalya 6th Cross based on a complaint about an abandoned scooter on the roadside. They checked through the registration number of the vehicle to trace Badriprasad, who informed the police that though the registration number belonged to him, the scooter was not his. Based on the information, they tracked down the accused Ramgopal, who confessed that he was hoodwinking the traffic police for the last four years.

Ramgopal told the police that he had filed a vehicle theft complaint with the City Market police in 2016 and even claimed the insurance. Two years later, he got back his vehicle but neither informed the police, nor the insurance company. Without informing anyone, he started using the same by faking a number plate of the same model and colour and committed violations with impunity, Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, DCP, Traffic, West Division, said.

Based on his confession, the police seized his bike and also filed a cheating and forgery case against him with the K.P. Agrahara police. The accused was handed over to the police for further investigations.