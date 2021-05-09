Data collected from 16 hospitals

The CCB police, investigating the alleged bed allotment scam, visited 16 hospitals and collected data on patients assigned beds by BBMP war room staff. “These hospitals have been roped in by the BBMP’s bed management system and data regarding this has been collected for investigation,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On May 4, BJP legislatures led by MP Tejasvi Surya stormed into the South Zone war room and live-streamed their exposé on the bed scam. Since then, the CCB has arrested four people, including two doctors. Special teams questioned 18 staff across all 8 war rooms. “We have found irregularities in the allotment and discrepancies in management,” said a senior police officer.

KAS officers deputed

BBMP has also deputed nine KAS officials as nodal officers of the zonal control rooms. This was one of the recommendations made by the committee formed to make the Central Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS) transparent.