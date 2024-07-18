Dassault Systemese sets up design centre in Belagavi

Dassault Systemes has set up a centre for interdisciplinary design and innovation in collaboration with the KLS Gogte Institute of Technology on the college premises in Belagavi. It will help students of various disciplines work on projects, the college said.

Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO, Dassault Systemes Solutions Lab, and Pradosh Mohanty, Plant Head, Tata Motors, Dharwad, inaugurated the centre recently.

Mr. Mogasale said the centre was the cornerstone of all centres of excellence. He said students had extensive opportunities available to take up multidisciplinary projects. He also discussed the evolution of Artificial Intelligence in CAD developments. He pointed out that Dassault Systemes had over 25 KLS GIT alumni working for it.

Mr. Mohanty encouraged faculty members and students to harness the potential of the centre.

M.S. Patil, principal, gave details of the centre and outlined the two-year plan, detailing its establishment and collaborative utilisation with industries and institutes.

He said that ‘Team Sarathi’, a mentorship group, comprising faculty, students, and alumni to support trainees, was being launched.

H.B. Kulkarni, HOD, Mechanical Engineering, spoke about the certification courses and elective subjects that are offered through the centres of excellence.

Lokmanya Chickmath, professor of Aeronautical Engineering, showcased projects by of various engineering branches that were executed using Dassault Systemes software such as CATIA and 3DExperience.