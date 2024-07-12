Dassault Systemes to set up design centre in Belagavi on KLS GIT campus

KLS Gogte Institute of Technology will set up a Centre for Interdisciplinary Design and Innovation (CIDI) in association with Dassault Systemes, GIT, run by the Karnataka Law Society, will unveil the CIDI in the college campus on VTU Road in Belagavi on July 13.

“This partnership signifies our shared commitment to advancing education, research, and innovation in the field of engineering and technology,” college governing council chairman Rajendra Belgaumkar told reporters in Belagavi on July 12.

Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO, Dassault systemes solutions India, Rajiv Aramadaka sales director (public services), Hemant Gadgil, programme director, P M Ravikumar, senior sales director who is a KLSGIT alumnus, C Pradosh Mohanty, plant head, Tata motors, Dharwad, and others will speak.

Anant Mandgi, KLS president, Pradeep Sawkar, chairman, Vivek Kulkarni and S V Ganachari, secretaries, Pramod Khatavi, chairman of KLSGIT MBA / B Arch and MCA and others will be present.

“This Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for research and development, training, and knowledge dissemination. The Centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art software and technology from Dassault Systemes, allowing students and faculty to access cutting-edge tools and resources. This will not only enhance the learning experience, but also foster innovation and research that can address real-world engineering challenges,” he added.

“Our joint efforts will extend beyond the classroom. Dassault Systemes is committed to providing support and mentorship to KLS GIT students, encouraging them to explore their full potential and pursue their dreams in engineering and technology. We envision an ecosystem where students can gain practical experience and work on industry-relevant projects, preparing them for successful careers in today’s highly competitive job market,” he said.

“This partnership reflects our shared values of sustainability and responsibility. We will collaborate on projects that promote sustainable engineering practices and contribute to a greener future. Together, we aim to develop solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges of our time,” he said.

“KLS GIT has been a cornerstone of education in the region, producing some of the brightest minds in the field of engineering and technology. With this partnership, we aim to further enhance the educational experience of GIT’s students and empower them with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the modern world of engineering,” Mr. Belgaumkar said.

