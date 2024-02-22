GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dassault sets up ‘Edu Centre of Excellence’ at KLETU

February 22, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Dassault Systèmes has named KLE Technical University (KLETU) in Hubballi “3D EXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence” under its global programme after a one-year evaluation process.

According to a release issued here, Dassault Systemes decision is based on the commitment displayed by KLETU towards innovation and technological advancement. KLETU has already set up six labs focusing on Visual Intelligence, AI Research, Intelligent Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Material Sciences, and Energy and Environment.

The “3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence” are instrumental in providing learners with valuable insights and expertise in industry-relevant applications. These centres combine physical equipment with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE virtual platform, enabling students to acquire skills in areas such as data science, virtual twin experiences, 3D printing, digital logistics, and more.

The centre of excellence is housed within the Centre for Automation and Robotics Research of KLETU which adheres to international benchmarks while incorporating unique capabilities. It serves as a vital resource for industry-driven research and education, fostering collaboration between academia and the rapidly evolving technology landscape, the release said.

Vice-Chancellor of KLETU Prof. Ashok Shettar said: “The university’s continuous investment in technology, industry expertise and modern project-driven learning methods opens new perspectives in connecting our different labs with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to produce a broad inter-disciplinary data continuity across transformative industry methods. The recognition of KLETU as a 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence marks a significant milestone in the university’s pursuit of excellence in technology-driven education”

