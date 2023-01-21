ADVERTISEMENT

Dasoha Day to be celebrated in novel way in February, says Bommai

January 21, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai having a word with Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt on Saturday.

Dasoha Day will be celebrated across the State in a unique way next month, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The government had earlier announced that the birth anniversary of Shivakumar Swami of Siddangaga Mutt will be celebrated as Dasoha Day.

Talking to reporters in Tumakuru before attending the fourth ‘Punya Smarane’ of the seer at the mutt, the Chief Minister ruled out giving a holiday since both Basavanna and Shivakumar Swami had propagated that ‘Kayaka’ (work) is worship. The Chief Minister said the work on the installation of the statue of the seer at his birthplace was being reviewed, and it would be speeded up. Mr. Bommai said the seer did Dasoha by providing free food, healthcare, education, and shelter to children and the tradition was being continued by the mutt.

