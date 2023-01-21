HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dasoha Day to be celebrated in novel way in February, says Bommai

January 21, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai having a word with Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai having a word with Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt on Saturday.

Dasoha Day will be celebrated across the State in a unique way next month, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The government had earlier announced that the birth anniversary of Shivakumar Swami of Siddangaga Mutt will be celebrated as Dasoha Day.

Talking to reporters in Tumakuru before attending the fourth ‘Punya Smarane’ of the seer at the mutt, the Chief Minister ruled out giving a holiday since both Basavanna and Shivakumar Swami had propagated that ‘Kayaka’ (work) is worship. The Chief Minister said the work on the installation of the statue of the seer at his birthplace was being reviewed, and it would be speeded up. Mr. Bommai said the seer did Dasoha by providing free food, healthcare, education, and shelter to children and the tradition was being continued by the mutt.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.