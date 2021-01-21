Dasoha Day every year in memory of Siddaganga seer

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa offering tribute to Siddaganga Mutt seer late Shivakumara Swami in Bengaluru on Thursday

21 January 2021 23:57 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that the State would observe Dasoha Day every year to mark the contribution of Siddaganga Mutt seer late Shivakumara Swami, who was known for feeding thousands of poor children for decades.

“The punya tithi of the seer will be observed as Dasoha Day annually. I will issue a Government Order in this regard shortly,” he said addressing a gathering on Siddaganga Mutt premises in Tumakuru district on the occasion of the second death anniversary of the seer.

Further, the Chief Minister said he had been told that ₹10 crore was required for a museum depicting life of the late seer. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the museum. However, the work is yet to start. I will release the money as early as possible,” he added.

Mr. Yediyurappa also said that Veerapura village, the birth place of the late seer, would be developed as a pilgrimge centre. “A 111 ft-tall statue of the late seer will come up in the village. The government has released ₹25 crore,” he said.