Karnataka

Dashboard to provide accurate data

In an attempt to provide accurate and real-time information to the public, the State government on Tuesday launched a COVID-19 dashboard. It will be an authentic source for information related to positive cases, quarantined persons, primary and secondary contacts, hospitals, labs, and others. It can be accessed at www.covid19dashboard.k -arnataka.gov.in.

