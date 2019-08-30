Dasara: ZP members, councillors seek special privileges

Demand for ‘VIP’ and ‘preferential’ treatment during the forthcoming Dasara celebrations came to the fore in the Housing Minister V. Somanna’s interaction with the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat members and MCC councillors here on Thursday.

The Minister, who has been given the responsibility of Mysuru district, had convened a meeting to elicit their feedback for the smooth conduct of Dasara. Instead of providing constructive suggestions to shore up the grandeur of the festival, the interaction turned out to be a grievance meet and all members who spoke, cutting across party lines, expressed their ‘outrage’ over being ‘ignored’ and ‘not taken into confidence’ by the officials.

Member after member made it a point to raise the issue that officials tend to ignore them and as elected representatives they do not get access to some of the programmes. Apart from seeking VIP passes, the members demanded easy access to all programmes besides a separate gallery to view the Dasara procession.

The crux of the argument of the ZP members was that officials tend to assume ‘importance’ while the Mysuru City Corporation councillors and ZP members are given a short shrift and even the police do not recognise them through they are the elected representatives.

Only one member, Achyutanand, urged the Minister to ensure that the civil works executed in the run-up to the festival by the contractors are of high quality. He complained that none of the civil works, including asphalting of roads, last more than 3 months and wanted the Minister not to compromise on quality.

Assurance

Mr. Somanna said he would ensure that the ZP members and MCC councillors are taken into confidence during the preparation and celebration of Dasara and officials accord them due respect. He placated them stating that a separate gallery or enclosure would be earmarked for them complete with their name plates so that they could view the procession and other Dasara events.

The Minister said the government was keen to celebrate the traditional festival without diluting any of its elements and rural Dasara too would be given importance.

Though he had proposed ₹5 lakh for each taluk in the district to celebrate the event, it was decided to release a total of ₹50 lakh - ₹1 lakh for each of the 49 ZP constituencies - to conduct events in the rural areas, at the insistence of the ZP President, B.C. Parimala Sham.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu drew the attention of the Minister to the presence of a large tribal population in his constituency and sought emphasis on the adivasis in the conduct of the programmes.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO Jyothi, senior officials of the zilla panchayat, and senior district-level police officials were among those present.

Earlier, the Minister held a meeting with the MCC councillors and officials and sought their cooperation for the smooth and successful conduct of Dasara. But the councillors sought adequate passes besides their appointment to the various Dasara sub-committees.