Dasara: Zero-traffic zone around palace this year?

Is the government planning to introduce a “zero-traffic zone”, especially around the Mysuru Palace here this Dasara?

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa told reporters here after the Dasara executive committee meeting that a proposal has been mooted to introduce “zero-traffic” on some stretches of the city during Dasara on a trial basis this year.

The Minister said he has asked the deputy commissioner and the police commissioner to work on the proposal as discussed in the meeting. “We need to see how the public responds to the idea. This proposal is in the interest of reducing traffic congestion around the palace and ensuring that the people walk around the palace watching the lights and park their vehicles in the designated parking zones,” he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa added, “We had discussed this idea last year too but could not be implemented. Now, we want to have it on a trial basis and see how the public responds.”

The Minister said the MLAs have suggested extending Yuva Dasara for seven days. “Last year, we had it for three days. The committee will look into the suggestion of the MLAs and organise the Yuva Dasara for one week.”