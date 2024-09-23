GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasara Yuva Sambhrama stretched to eight days to accommodate more participants

Published - September 23, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dasara Yuva Sambhrama 2024 organised in the run-up to the Dasara festivities has been stretched to eight days this year to accommodate more participants.

The Dasara Yuva Sambhrama 2024 will be held at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri in the city from September 24 to October 1, said Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Mahadevappa said the Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, which used to be held for seven days, has been extended by a day to accommodate more participants.

Students from a total of 470 colleges have come forward to participate in the Dasara Yuva Sambhrama this year. If the event had been held for seven days, as usual, the organisers would have been able to accommodate only students from 350 colleges.

The Yuva Sambhrama 2024 will be inaugurated by Kannada film actors Srimurali and Rukmini Vasanth at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri on Tuesday, he said.

Students from various colleges participate in the Yuva Sambhrama organised ahead of the Dasara festivities every year and the best performers are shortlisted to perform in the Yuva Dasara, which is one of the popular events of the festival.

