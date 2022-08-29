Dasara works in Mysuru to begin after rains recede: Minister

People pushing a car stuck on the flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru highway following monsoon downpour at Ramnagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Monday said Dasara-related works, including the works on beautifying the city, would begin once the rains receded. With the city experiencing heavy rains over the past few days, the works proposed as part of the festivities would be taken up after the rain situation eases, he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Somashekar said the Chief Minister-headed Dasara High Power Committee has decided to celebrate the festivities in a grand manner and accordingly, the programmes were being chalked out. The sub-committees overseeing the programmes and arrangements have also been constituted, he said.

To a question on the selection of the chief guest for inaugurating this year’s festivities atop Chamundi hills, he said no discussion had taken place on the matter yet.

Responding to questions on the flooding of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Ramanagaram, the Minister said the Chief Minister is expected to convene a meeting of all the officials involved in the construction of the expressway connecting Mysuru and Bengaluru. Already, the CM had discussed the issue virtually on the situation in Mysuru, Ramanagaram and Mandya.

Alternative routes

With the closure of the expressway following flooding of the highway after breaching of lakes, travelers have been asked to use alternative routes – via Nagamangala and Kanakapura - to reach their destinations. “The CM has said the expressway may be opened for traffic only if the rain and flood situation eases,” he replied.

Mayoral polls

On the election to mayoral polls in Mysuru, Mr. Somashekar said he had not received any directions from the party leadership on the elections (on the alliance and the party strategy). “The State BJP president is busy following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mangaluru on September 2. After the PM’s visit, we may get some directions. There is still time to work on the strategy,” he told reporters.