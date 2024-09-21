Dasara website launched, Yuva Sambrama posters released

With only a few days left for the Mysuru Dasara-2024 festivities to commence, the Dasara-2024 website was launched at the Palace Board office here on Saturday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa launched the website that gives a peek into the festivities, which are commencing from October 3. https://mysoredasara.gov.in was launched in the presence of KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, and others.

The Dasara executive committee said it will update the information on the events and other details on the website once the list of artistes was finalised.

On the occasion, the Minister released the Dasara Yuva Sambrama-2024 posters. Yuva Sambrama will be held at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangorti campus ahead of the festivities and students from various colleges participate. The best performers in the Yuva Sambrama will get a chance to perform in Yuva Dasara, which is one of the popular events of the festivities and the youth throng the events.

The Minister said 19 sub-committees have been constituted and the arrangements for the festivities are in place, with the district administration directed to ensure a grand Dasara.

Earlier, the Minister launched the tent school for the children of mahouts and kavadis of Dasara jumbos. He also visited the temporary health centre set up for the caretakers besides the ayurveda panchakarma centre for the benefit of caretakers.

Dr. Mahadevappa also inaugurated a health check-up camp organised by the JSS Hospital for the caretakers and their family members.

The Minister also fed elephants with jaggery and sugarcane.

