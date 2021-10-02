Dasara website launched, events to be livestreamed

Virtual fete like last year owing to curbs on large gatherings

The official website of Mysuru Dasara-2021 was launched here on Friday. Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, S.T. Somashekar, unveiled the website in the presence of Pratap Simha, MP, and others.

The website — https://mysoredasara.gov.in/ — can be reached for details on the events and schedule of this year’s festivities, besides other information. The website is updated as and when required, with details on the Nanjangud Dasara events still awaited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Somashekar said Dasara would go virtual like last year in view of curbs on permitting large gatherings. The events would be livestreamed on the official website, YouTube and Facebook, he added.

The festivities will be a simple affair this year and the cultural events will be confined to the palace unlike in the past when multiple venues used to hold such events. Details on the inauguration, Jamboo Savari, and the cultural events with the list of artists are updated in the website.

The website has a gallery giving glimpses of Mysuru Dasara with some rare photos from the past. The website contains details on tourism, besides a write-up on the history of ‘Nada Habba’.

He added that all precautions would be taken for the safety of people during the festivities, with focus on ensuring that the pandemic remained under control.

Earlier, the Minister took part in a breakfast arranged for mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants and the forest staff on the palace premises. Mr. Somashekar served food and appreciated the efforts of the staff in training of elephants for the big day.

Mr. Somashekar, who later took part in a programme to release the posters of cultural events along with Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar, also held a meeting to review the preparations done so far for the festivities.

Illumination

Officials of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation told the meeting that a 100-km-long illumination would be done this year using LED bulbs. As many as 80 circles and traffic junctions across the city would be specially illuminated, besides installing the illuminated models of eminent personalities and the State’s famous sites, including Vidhana Soudha and Krishnaraja Sagar. The work on illumination would be completed in the next two days, the meeting was told.

The Dasara illumination would be inaugurated on October 6 at 6 p.m. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would go around the city and inspect the illumination, Mr. Somashekar added.

L. Nagendra and Harshavardhan, MLAs, MUDA chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Bagadi Gautham were among those present.